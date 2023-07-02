Palio di Siena, the contrada della Selva wins. Historical record for the jockey Tittia: fifth consecutive victory

The Contrada della Selva won the Palio of Siena dedicated to Our Lady of Provenzano. The 40th victory in the history of the Selva was achieved by the horse Raped by Clodiaa ten-year-old bay female, ridden by the jockey Giovanni Atzeni – said Titia – who led his career from start to finish with behind the Torre. Tittia enters the history of the Palio di Siena: the of him is the fifth prize won consecutively and 10th in career. A historical record. Tittia ran 40 Palios and won 10. In 2019 the jockey won with the Giraffa in July and with the Selva in August and in 2022 (after the two-year stop due to Covid) first with the Drago and then with the Leocorno . The Contrada della Selva has thus obtained the Big Drape painted for the occasion by the artist from Molise Robert DiJullo.

A roar welcomed the entry of the horses of the ten Contrade in field square. Exit the Courtyard of the Podesta Of public building, the horses were greeted by long and repeated applause during their passage on the tuff track from the 15,000 people present in the square. The participating districts were: Istrice, Drago, Torre, Chiocciola, Aquila, Giraffa, Selva, Onda, Nicchio and Tartuca. The Contrade that did not participate in the appointment were, instead, Valdimontone, Pantera, Bruco, Leocorno, Lupa, Civetta and Oca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

