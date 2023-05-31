Pallacanestro Fiorenzuola 1972, it is separation with Simone Lottici

Pallacanestro Fiorenzuola 1972 communicates that in the 2023/2024 season the head coach of its first team will not be Simone Lottici, with the decision that has matured in a consensual way.

Called up to the Fiorenzuola Bees bench during the season, Simone Lottici decided to accept until the end of the season out of gratitude to the yellow and blue club with which he has a bond of mutual esteem for years, and this season he managed to write another page important part of his adventure in Val d’Arda.

The achievement of the objective of maintaining the next Serie B Eccellenza, after the series won 3-0 against Andrea Costa Imola, in fact followed a 4-season experience in yellow and blue in Serie C Gold between 2015 and 2018 , winning a Coppa Emilia, a Playoff Final and two Playoff Serie C Gold Semifinals.

The relationship between coach Lottici and the yellow and blue club will remain strong and one of extreme friendship and mutual esteem, with the parties evaluating a possible new collaborative role in recent weeks other than the figure of the Head Coach.

The entire Pallacanestro Fiorenzuola 1972 club would like to sincerely thank coach Lottici for the availability shown during this season, which combined with his technical skills has helped the Fiorenzuola Bees to crown the current season in the best possible way.

The company also communicates that the name of the head coach for the 2023/2024 season will be communicated in the next few days.