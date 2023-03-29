In relation to the negotiations between Pallacanestro Varese and Pelligra Group, the red and white club intends to communicate that the two parties continue with trust.

In fact, since last June, the two companies have worked together with the utmost collaboration to find an agreement that could satisfy the needs of both and, despite some predictable delays of an exclusively bureaucratic nature, the will of the same to join side by side in a path that will be stimulating and satisfying.

As proof of this, in these days, to overcome the previously mentioned bureaucratic delays, Pelligra Group has presented a proposal for an agreement to Pallacanestro Varese which will be evaluated by the red and white club with enthusiasm and proactivity in the coming weeks.

Any update in this regard will be promptly communicated on our official channels.