Pallacanestro Varese, the club awaits the reasons

Pallacanestro Varese announces that, following the discussion at the Federal Court of Appeal, the penalty imposed for the well-known “Tepic affair” has been reduced to 11 points, to be served in the current season; the first instance decision was confirmed for the rest.

The Company, confirming its belief that it has acted in full compliance with federal rules and regulations, reserves the right to evaluate the reasons for the decision with its defense team (Angelo Capellini, Giampiero Falasca, Daniele Bianchi, Sergio Terzaghi) before making any further decision in this regard.

