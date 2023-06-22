Pallacanestro Varese: with the wild card in BCL the aim will be 5+7

Pallacanestro Varese, in the event of a wild card to play in the next Basketball Champions League, seems oriented towards having a roster with 5 Italians and 7 foreigners, i.e. with one more player compared to the 6 contracts of 2022/2023, as reported by La Prealpine.

Luis Scola’s priority is to give importance to the Italian players and at the same time compete for the prize offered by the Basketball League which has brought over 100,000 euros into the club’s coffers this year.

The alternative is the 6+6 with the payment of a 40,000 euro luxury tax but it will be a choice that Varese will make only if the Italian market does not offer valuable opportunities.

