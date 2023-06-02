Palladino renews with Monza until June 2024 – Football

12
news-txt”>
Raffaele Palladino renews his contract with Monza. The Neapolitan coach, architect of the salvation of the red and white with 6 games to spare, has in fact extended his contract to 30 June 2024.
This was communicated by the club, just on the eve of the match against Atalanta, the last round of the season. (
