Palladino renews with Monza until June 2024 – Football

Palladino renews with Monza until June 2024

Raffaele Palladino renews his contract with Monza. The Neapolitan coach, architect of the salvation of the red and white with 6 games to spare, has in fact extended his contract to 30 June 2024.
