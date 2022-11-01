Regretted Raffaele Palladino. His Monza was defeated again, this time by Bologna’s former teammate Thiago Motta. Brianzoli too long and too naive about some game situations. The analysis of the technician:
“Bolona is a healthy team, with physical and excellent rotations – his words to Dazn – I think the team was too long, we were far from the opponents and we gave them the best weapon. In the first half we did a lot of effort, in the second instead we had proposed better but at the very best moment we conceded a goal with a trivial wrong reading. There everything changed. We could certainly have done better but on the other side we must say that Bologna gave us little. “
October 31 – 11:41 pm
© breaking latest news