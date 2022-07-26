Home Sports Palomino, the Atalanta player positive for doping – Sport – Football
Bergamo, July 26, 2022 – Un doping control surprise firm Jose Luis Palomino. The defender ofAtalanta tested positive and was immediately suspended by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal. The Argentine footballer did not pass a test, carried out without warning by Nado Italia, in the retreat of the Bergamo team in Clusone, in the Upper Seriana Valley. Palomino it turned out positive to the metabolite clostebol, an anabolic steroid, derived from testosterone. The Tna has released a official notein which he described what happened: “The National Anti-Doping Tribunalin acceptance of the request proposed by National Anti-Doping Prosecutor, proceeded to suspend the athlete Josè Luis Palomino (FIGC) as a precaution for violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2. The athlete tested positive for the Clostebol Metabolite substance. The control was ordered by NADO Italia. “The Argentine born in 1990 is at the center of some market negotiationswhich also involve Lazio e Napoli, who had shown interest in his profile to complete the defense department. It now remains to understand what will happen in the next few days, with the player who will not be able to take part in the activities together with the rest of his teammates.

