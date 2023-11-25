PALTRINIERI AND DETTI, AN ITALIAN COUPLE ON THE PODIUM OF THE 1500 FREESTYLE AT THE OLYMPICS – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

The 1,500 meter freestyle at the Olympics has an ancient history. Since the British Henry Taylor, starting in London 1908, won the debut of the swimming marathon in the five-circle Arengo, the roll of honor has included the names of a Canadian, George Hodgson in Stockholm in 1912, of a Swede, Arne Borg in Amsterdam in 1928, of the two Japanese Kusuo Kitamura and Noboru Terada, winners in succession in Los Angeles in 1932 and in Berlin in 1936, of the Soviet Vladimir Salnikov, who achieved a double in 1980 in Moscow and in 1988 in Seoul, even a Tunisian, Oussama Mellouli who beat everyone in Beijing in 2008, and the Chinese Sun Yang, title holder in London in 2012, as well as, obviously, a handful of Australian and American cross-country skiers (7 at 6 in the global tally of victories), historically dominant in the pool. In Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, it is finally time to welcome Italy, which forcefully enters the encyclopedia of the discipline by placing a historic gold/bronze double. News.

World champion in Kazan in 2015 and three-time winner at the European Championships in Debrecen in 2012, in Berlin in 2014 and in London in 2016, Gregorio Paltrinieri is only missing the Olympic laurel to establish himself among the greatest specialists of all time, precisely, in the 1,500 meters freestyle race. And at the 2016 Rio Olympics the swimmer from Carpi, who has yet to turn 22 and who was fifth on his debut at the 2012 London Games, did not fail to achieve his goal.

Paltrinieri’s most dangerous rivals are the American Connor Jaegersecond in the world championship behind the blue who on that occasion signed the new European limit in 14’39″67, the Chinese Sun Yangwho is world champion in the 400 meters and 800 meters as well as the world record holder in the 1,500 meters with a time of 14’31″02 and holder of the title won in London in 2012, but seems decidedly more competitive in the shorter distances so much so that he has already won gold in the 200 meters and silver in the 400 meters, Canadian Ryan Cochranesilver four years earlier in the English capital and bronze at the World Championships, and the Tunisian Oussama Mellouliwhich was gold in Beijing in 2008 and in London he climbed to the third step of the podium. Among the luxury outsiders there is the other Italian Gabriele Dettialready on the podium at the European Championships (bronze in 2014 in Berlin and silver in London 2016 behind Paltrinieri), the Hungarian Gergely Gyurta and the Ukrainian Serhiy Frolov.

The heats, played on August 12th, already highlight Paltrinieri’s excessive powerwho swims continuously in the sixth series, imposing himself in 14’44″51, over a second better than Jaeger, but it is the fifth series to promote six of the eight finalists, in addition obviously to Paltrinieri and Jaeger themselves, with the other American Jordan Wilimovsky first in 14’48″23 ahead of the Australian Mack Horton, Detti, the Frenchman Damien Joly, Cochrane and the Norwegian Henrik Christiansen. However, Sun Yang himself remained excluded from the decisive act, far behind in seventh place with 15’01″97, while Mellouli, Gyurta and Frolov had already disappointed expectations by also remaining out of the final.

All’Olympic Aquatic Stadium on August 13th Paltrinieri is ready to become a swimming legend, and the blue does not betray emotion, soon taking command of the race with his powerful but fluid swim and distancing his rivals from the first strokes, however finally touching in 14’34″57 with Jaeger signing the new American record in 14’39″48 taking silver and a majestic Detti finishing immediately behind him in third positionrepeating the bronze already won on August 6 in the 400 meters, where he was preceded by Horton and Sun Yang.

For Paltrinieri and Italy the triumph is complete, and if finally the green-white-red tricolor waves for the swimming marathon, Greg is ready to join the ranks of the great champions of Olimpia. Arm in arm with Gabriele.

