by our correspondent Stefano Arcobelli

Gregorio Paltrinieri one man alone in command: he tames the wave motion of the Ostia sea and confirms himself as European champion of the 5 km (a year ago he won in Budapest). On the podium with the Olympian and world champion of the 1500s, his teammate Domenico Acerenza with whom he shared training and knows the pitfalls of this sea, bronze to the French Logan Fontaine who overcomes Olivier in the photo finish. And Greg on arrival finds the kiss of his Rossella Fiamingo.

Bis — Gregorio is second gold in this review of Rome after the one in 800 and third medal with silver in 1500. Tomorrow Greg will compete at 10 in the 10 km of which he is world champion, European and Olympic bronze in office, and finally in the relay 4×1500.

The race — Twenty-two men and twenty-two women compete in the rectangle defined by the four buoys to be tackled. Paltrinieri immediately starts in the lead and sets the pace, followed first by the French Logan Fontaine, then Domenico Acerenza and the Hungarian Rasovszky, among the women the most active is the Spanish De Valdez pursued by Giulia Gabrielleschi and the Olympian Sharoj Van Rouwendaal. And so until the finish line placed in the middle of the sea with the pontoon at the mercy of the waves. Greg wins in 52’15.

August 20, 2022 (change August 20, 2022 | 11:03)

