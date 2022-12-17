Home Sports Paltrinieri legend, another gold in the 800 freestyle
Another medal for Gregorio Paltrinieri at the short course swimming world championships in Melbourne. The blue won gold in the 800m freestyle, included for the first time in the World Championship program, with a time of 7’29″99, a new championship record. Silver for the Norwegian Christiansen with 7’31″48 , bronze for the Frenchman Fontaine with 7’33” 12. “It was a more difficult race than expected, I thought I’d do less, but also given the performance of the others, I tried to win it. I tried to start strong, but I didn’t I did it. I shot in the final part, it was a more difficult race than the 1500m freestyle. I’m happy to have brought home the medal”. Said the blue champion Gregorio Paltrinieri after the gold in the 800m freestyle at the short course world championships in Melbourne “Records come and go, the important thing is to be there and win. We are strong: we prove it day after day, championship after championship,” added Greg.

