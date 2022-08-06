the interview

The record pool awaits its moment. From the 2009 World Cup to the 2022 European Championships: Rome has left good memories and stopwatches that hold up and now the best attack. Gregorio Paltrinieri dives full of world glory and still doesn’t have enough.

A spectacular gold in the 1500 meters of the revolt, a dictatorial victory in the 10 km. Plus a bronze and a silver in open water. Is he still hungry?

«More than before, this is the appointment I have been waiting for, with home races. The World Cup hasn’t moved me anything ».

Nothing at all? It has changed dimensions.

“Because? They were victories that I had in my arms, times that I had in my legs: I just had to get them out ».

In Rome, therefore, he attacks again the primacy of Sun Yang made in 2012 in 1500: 14’31 “02. You have the European one 14’32” 80.

«It is not unthinkable, I feel closer to him but if I have to give a goal it is more to be able to complete my races at best, including the 800 meters punctured in Budapest».

Would making the record at the Foro Italico have a different weight?

“Certainly, even if I can’t be pestered by the idea.”

At that point, the overlap on Federica Pellegrini’s career would be complete.

«I understand the fascination of the comparison but it is impossible. And then I don’t care. Could I say are they better or worse and what is it worth? It would remain an opinion. We both did important things and we discovered that just missing a race and they jump on you ».

Italian malpractice?

“I don’t know, I wish it wasn’t always so obvious for the beholder. On this side it takes a lot of mental strength to not get upset. A total serenity ».

She seems to have found it.

«Precisely because the tranquility that others do not grant me, I take it. I am calm after the 1500 world championships that everyone defines as sensational and the rest when the hunt for the culprit for a wrong result is unleashed. Mistakes are made, but a little more lightness would not hurt ».

You confess to us your mistake.

“Sometimes I want to overdo it. But I would repeat each choice. I changed a lot, life, coach, distances. I am happy with every decision and also with every lesson taken ».

He changed his life and then returned to the starting point. Ostia, federal center: as at 16.

“It’s my home now. There was a phase in which I needed to leave, free myself, now I’m inside a reality that belongs to me. It’s the family environment where I do what I want ».

No longer need to go to Australia to avoid boredom?

“The curiosity remains, the need for escape is appeased. Thanks also to my coach, Fabrizio Antonelli and above all to the fact that when I started with him we were 3 and now we are 15. The group is dragging ».

Italy also needs to be dragged along. The Europeans of Rome arrive in full political crisis.

“Sport has been able to revive the country after Covid and this national team is good at putting everyone in agreement, it knows how to mend feuds. It is not bad to be on the same side and this group is strong, young, makes you dream. Of course, it was not expected to enter the water while disputes between parties are moving out. I didn’t think we would have been without a government ».

Is there a club of champions? Do you hear other sports stars?

«We text you. Berrettini and I have often exchanged compliments and opinions, I am in contact with Tomba, I have heard Jacobs and obviously my friend Tamberi ».

Friends and with an opposite approach to racing: she wants serenity, Gimbo seeks motivation in trouble.

“I have to swim for pleasure, otherwise I’ll get annoyed. There are no promises of money or due situations: I do what makes me feel good. Sometimes Gimbo gets excited if he has to overcome difficulties but we both share the killer instinct, we are super perfectionists and born agonists. We have two different ways of presenting ourselves in public and an identical soul in the race ».

Jacobs was heavily criticized this year.

«We return to the judgments given at random. I now do not get excited and I do not let it down. I have heard absurd things about him. He was unlucky with injuries, but guys: he won the 100 meters at the Olympics, he is one of the greatest successes of all time, it would even be enough to be satisfied a whole life but I know that it is not like that ».

Speaking of 100 meters, in swimming today the 1500s are more spectacular. Thanks to his?

«A great satisfaction. The cheering I saw at the World Cup while I was in the water I had never felt. No, not even for a 100. Now that’s the distance where there is more competition. There have always been phenomena: Hackett, Yang, but alone. Today we play them all the time: Wellbrock, Romanchuk, Finke. You never stop challenging each other ».

Does the serenity you speak of also come from your girlfriend, the swordsman Rossella Flamingo?

“Private life always affects”.

Competition between you?

“Zero. On the contrary, we compare training sessions, we share methodologies, at least for what concerns the head. As a boy I tried the sword and now I apply myself. I know everything”.

Watch the races?

«Always if I’m not in the tub and I live very badly. There I have no control and I get agitated. Between her eve and mine and there is no comparison, when it’s up to her I am consumed ». –