Original title: Pan Zhanle broke the Asian record at the Short Course World Championships, and Tang Qianting was 0.01 seconds away from the medal

CCTV News: On December 15th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Short Pool Swimming Championships continued in Melbourne. On the third day of the competition, Pan Zhanle won the sixth place in the men’s 100m freestyle, swimming 45.77 seconds to break Ning Zetao’s Asian record. record. Qin Haiyang and Tang Qianting won the fourth place in the men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke. Tang Qianting only missed the medal by 0.01 seconds. The Chinese women’s 4*50m freestyle relay ranked fifth.

In the men’s 100m freestyle final, Pan Zhanle performed at a high level. Although he only finished sixth, his time of 45.77 broke the original Asian record of 46.14 held by Ning Zetao. Australian star Chalmers won the championship in 45.16 seconds. Emma McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle final with a time of 50.77.

In the men’s 100m breaststroke final, Qin Haiyang swam 56.33 seconds, ranked fourth and missed the medal. Fink of the United States won the championship in 55.88 seconds. In the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, Tang Qianting swam 1:04.06 and originally ranked fifth, but was disqualified due to a foul by the Lithuanian star Melutite who won the runner-up, and finally finished fourth, only 0.01 seconds away from the podium. In the semi-finals of the women’s 50m backstroke, Wan Letian swam 26.48 seconds, ranking 14th and missed the final.

In the women’s 4*50m freestyle relay final, the Chinese team ranked first in the preliminaries sent Yang Junxuan, Cheng Yujie, Liu Shuhan and Wang Yichun. Yang Junxuan and Cheng Yujie ranked sixth in the first two strokes, Liu Shuhan caught up to fifth in the third stroke, and Wang Yichun swam in the last stroke. The Chinese team finally finished fifth with 1:36.12. The US team won the championship with a time of 1:33.89.