Panama and Mexico at the Gold Cup in the semifinals

Panama and Mexico became the first teams to reach the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the USA on Saturday (local time). Panama defeated Qatar 4-0 (1-0) in Arlington, Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 (0-0).

Man of the game in Panama’s thrashing of Qatar was Ismael Diaz with a hat-trick within nine minutes (56′, 63′, 65′). Edgar Barcenas (19th) scored the first goal. Mexico’s Orbelín Pineda (52′) and Erick Sanchez (87′) scored against Costa Rica.

Panama will meet the winner of the North American duel between hosts USA and Canada in the semi-finals, while Mexico will face either Guatemala or Jamaica. The semi-final duels take place on Wednesday, the final is on the program on Sunday.

