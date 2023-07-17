Panama Coach Commends Players Despite Gold Cup Final Loss to Mexico

Title: Panama Coach Commends Players’ Efforts Despite Gold Cup Final Loss to Mexico

Subtitle: Panama’s impressive performance in the Concacaf Gold Cup Finals hailed by Coach Christiansen

Publication Date: 07.16.2023

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles: Thomas Christiansen, the coach of the Panama national football team, applauded his players for their outstanding performance in the Concacaf Gold Cup Final, despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against Mexico. This was the third opportunity Panama missed to capture the coveted title.

Expressing his thoughts at the post-match press conference at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Christiansen said, “We gave everything we had in today’s game, down to the last drop of blood. The team died standing up.” The Spanish-Danish coach further commended his team’s resilience against the relentless attacks from Mexico, as they held their ground for 88 minutes against the Tri.

As the match neared extra time, Panama’s hopes were dashed when Mexico’s young striker, Santiago Giménez, capitalized on defensive vulnerability and scored the winning goal, securing Mexico’s ninth regional crown. Acknowledging Mexico’s growing momentum throughout the tournament, Christiansen added, “We had our options, but we faced a Mexico that went from less to more, and I want to congratulate them on this Gold Cup.”

Panama had been undefeated up until the final, emerging as the standout team of the tournament. They stunned the hosts and reigning champions, the United States, by eliminating them in a penalty shootout during the semi-finals. Reflecting on the toll taken by the exhausting 120-minute match against the US, Christiansen remarked, “We don’t come in as fresh as other games.”

Praising his players without reservations, Christiansen emphasized, “There is nothing that I can blame my players for. They have had a fantastic tournament… Playing in front of 70,000 Mexicans in Los Angeles was not easy, and the team stood up at all times.” Christiansen, who also had experience managing Leeds United in England, expressed his pride in his team’s achievements and the admiration they garnered worldwide.

This marked the third time Panama reached the Gold Cup Final, having previously experienced defeats against the United States in 2005 and 2013. Despite falling short of the ultimate glory once again, Christiansen assured his players that they should be proud of their accomplishments and the style of football they exhibited on the grand stage.

As Panama returns home, they leave with their heads held high, having captured the hearts of football fans around the world with their exceptional performances throughout the Concacaf Gold Cup.

