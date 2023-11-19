Panama is the new king of Central America, it beat Costa Rica

In Central American football, the rise of Panama’s national team has been nothing short of remarkable, with recent performances positioning them as one of the best in the region. On June 22, 2008, El Salvador secured a 3-1 victory over Panama, a result that seemed to signal a shift in the football landscape. However, over the years, the tides have turned dramatically, with Panama experiencing a surge in success and consistent growth in the sport.

Panama’s recent victory over Costa Rica, historically one of the strongest teams in the region, exemplifies their progress. A 3-0 win on Costa Rican soil in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals showcased Panama’s strength and dominance on the field. Michael Murillo, José Fajardo, and Cecilio Watermann were the heroes of the match, demonstrating Panama’s prowess and ability to compete at the highest level.

On the other hand, the El Salvador national team, also known as Selecta, has seen its fortunes fluctuate. While they once dominated teams like Nicaragua, they now find themselves struggling to maintain their position in the region. Despite a recent victory over Panama in 2021, their standing no longer reflects their previous level of success.

The stark contrast in the current trajectories of both teams is evident, with Panama’s success paving the way for their participation in the World Cup and recent accomplishments in the Concacaf Nations League. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s national team has faced challenges in maintaining their competitive edge, highlighting the ever-changing nature of football in Central America.