sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Panama took on Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Panama’s Jose Ramos got the scoring going early with a deep home run. After that, there was a plethora of defensive highlights by both teams. Italy threatened in the ninth inning but an inning-ending double play secured the victory for Panama.

