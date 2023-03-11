Home Sports Panama vs. Italy Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic
Sports

Panama vs. Italy Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

by admin
Panama vs. Italy Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic
Panama vs. Italy Highlights | 2023 <a data-ail="770418" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Baseball Classic | FOX <a data-ail="770418" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >Sports</a>World Baseball Classic. Panama’s Jose Ramos got the scoring going early with a deep home run. After that, there was a plethora of defensive highlights by both teams. Italy threatened in the ninth inning but an inning-ending double play secured the victory for Panama.”/>World Baseball Classic”/>World Baseball Classic. Panama’s Jose Ramos got the scoring going early with a deep home run. After that, there was a plethora of defensive highlights by both teams. Italy threatened in the ninth inning but an inning-ending double play secured the victory for Panama.”/>Sports“/>sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″/>World Baseball Classic. Panama’s Jose Ramos got the scoring going early with a deep home run. After that, there was a plethora of defensive highlights by both teams. Italy threatened in the ninth inning but an inning-ending double play secured the victory for Panama.”/>World Baseball Classic”/>sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″/>

sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”>sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”>sports/1280/720/play-643514dae0016b9–panama_bat_flip_thumb_1678522313384.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

Panama took on Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Panama’s Jose Ramos got the scoring going early with a deep home run. After that, there was a plethora of defensive highlights by both teams. Italy threatened in the ninth inning but an inning-ending double play secured the victory for Panama.

AN HOUR AGO・MLB・2:58

top MLB videos

See also  Draw of the Temple in Posada Azzurri alone at the top of the tournament

You may also like

Spezia: Simple “good guys, it’s their credit” –...

Spinach | Health benefits

“He was sick, but we were hoping for...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Empoli Udinese on TV and streaming: where to...

1. FC Köln: Storm and goal crisis getting...

Inter, flop numbers and away nightmare: Inzaghi plays...

1. FC Cologne – Bochum 0: 2: VfL...

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

National team: Flick “convinced” by Neuer’s comeback at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy