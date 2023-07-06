Panasonic Main Sponsor of the 73rd Centomiglia del Garda – Sport Marketing News

Panasonic Heating & Ventilation Air Conditioning will be Main Sponsor of 73rd edition of the historic Centomiglia sailing regatta on Lake Garda, the longest in Europe on inland waters, born in 1951 on the initiative of the Circolo Vela Gargnano. At the basis of this partnership is Panasonic’s desire to support the founding values ​​of this sport in which it fully recognizes itself: sustainability, harmony with nature and team spirit.

Complete and suitable for adults and children, every year sailing allows millions of enthusiasts around the world to get involved. It is also a sport where the participation and commitment of the whole team. Values ​​totally in line with the principles of Panasonic, which has always been committed to projects that contribute to the well-being of the individual and of society.

Air and watermoreover, the key elements of the sail are the same that characterize the Aquarea air-to-water heat pumps by Panasonic, a sustainable technology with no local CO2 emissions. It performs the functions of air conditioning, heating and domestic hot water production, exploiting the free and unlimited heat accumulated in the air, transferring it to the water, the vector fluid to the rooms. These solutions are extremely efficient and have a low environmental impact, as they use up to 80% of the thermal energy from the external environment, using it for the production of heat and domestic hot water throughout the year.

“We are enthusiastic about supporting the new edition of Centomiglia, one of the most important sailing events on Lake Garda, which since 1951 has brought together the best European crews for a challenge under the banner of sustainability. In fact, one of the sports that can mostly benefit from the help of renewable energy sources is certainly sailing, which is able to exploit the energy of the wind and water: a peculiarity that we have the pleasure of supporting and promoting today, in line with our environmentally friendly solutions and our corporate commitment to creating a more sustainable world. Fair winds to all participants!”he comments Alfredo Meazza, Country Manager di Panasonic Heating & Ventilation Air Conditioning Italia.

Appointment on 2 and 3 September 2023 for the numerous boats that will participate in the competition, which has grown exponentially in recent years, so much so that this year we estimate more than 150 boats with 800 sailors from all over the world.