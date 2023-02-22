Emergency at Panathinaikos in view of Thursday evening’s match against Olimpia Milano. For rookie coach Christos Serelis, who succeeded Dejan Radonjic on Tuesday, there will be five absentees.

Former Arturas Gudaitis, damaged Achilles tendon problem, Eleftherios Bochoridis (distortion) and Panagiotis Kalaitzakis (Nazionale) are expected in the package. Last but not least, the defendants are Dimitris Agravanis and Georgios Kalaitzakis.

Instead, Eleftherios Matzoukas will return from the national team given the emergency. In fact, Panathinaikos will be in Milan with point guards Walter and Lee, guards Grigonis and Bacon, and the wings sector with Williams, Ponitka, Matzoukas and the young Samontourov. Rounding out the roster is center Georgios Papagiannis