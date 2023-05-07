Panathinaikos, Giannakopoulos promette investimenti importanti

Dimitris Giannakopoulos, the volcanic owner of Panathinaikos, is determined to bring the Greek team back to the top of European basketball.

After the agreement with Ergin Ataman, and the many rumors on the market, here is also – via instagram– the promises of huge investments on the roster.

“Because Panathinaikos’ place is not in the bottom positions in Europe and not even the second place in Greece.

Because now we will have our own facility (OAKA will be fully managed by the club over the next 49 years…), with all that this entails in terms of investment opportunities to improve the overall experience of our fans.

Because the EuroLeague has shown some signs of shifting in the right direction after years of failed management, with management now aiming to really grow the product.

Why move investors and co-investors for the team can only be found by keeping the team competitive and making the final product attractive.

Because while the cat is away, the mice play…

But above all because blood is not water…

The team will strengthen to such an extent that, with God’s help, it will allow all of us to celebrate doubles as in the recent past and trebles as in the more distant past…”