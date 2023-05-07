Home » Panathinaikos, Giannakopoulos promette investimenti importanti
Sports

Panathinaikos, Giannakopoulos promette investimenti importanti

by admin
Panathinaikos, Giannakopoulos promette investimenti importanti

Dimitris Giannakopoulos, the volcanic owner of Panathinaikos, is determined to bring the Greek team back to the top of European basketball.

After the agreement with Ergin Ataman, and the many rumors on the market, here is also – via instagram– the promises of huge investments on the roster.

“Because Panathinaikos’ place is not in the bottom positions in Europe and not even the second place in Greece.

Because now we will have our own facility (OAKA will be fully managed by the club over the next 49 years…), with all that this entails in terms of investment opportunities to improve the overall experience of our fans.

Because the EuroLeague has shown some signs of shifting in the right direction after years of failed management, with management now aiming to really grow the product.

Why move investors and co-investors for the team can only be found by keeping the team competitive and making the final product attractive.

Because while the cat is away, the mice play…

But above all because blood is not water…

The team will strengthen to such an extent that, with God’s help, it will allow all of us to celebrate doubles as in the recent past and trebles as in the more distant past…”

See also  Ukraine, referee Kateryna Monzul who fled the war will direct in the women's Serie A

You may also like

National Swimming Championships Concludes Sun Jiajun surpasses Asian...

“Formula 1 can become number one in the...

Scattered considerations after Milan-Lazio (2-0) — Sportellate.it

MMA | The king remains the king! The...

Eurovelo 7: by bike from Berlin to Copenhagen

The second leg of the Synchronized Swimming World...

Scores of the master group from 2.30 p.m

Serie A, which players with zero goals and...

from Netflix to Las Vegas, how Formula 1...

Harry in the third row at the coronation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy