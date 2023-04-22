Home » Panathinaikos towards a two-year agreement with Ergin Ataman
Panathinaikos towards a two-year agreement with Ergin Ataman

Panathinaikos towards a two-year agreement with Ergin Ataman

The first piece of what promises to be a hot summer for the benches of European basketball seems destined to fall. Eurohoops reports on the agreement reached between Ergin Ataman and Panathinaikos: a two-year contract, starting next season, which could start a long-awaited “domino effect” between the Euroleague clubs.

Ataman’s contract with Efes is about to expire, which he will leave after six seasons marked by two Euroleague titles (and one final), two Turkish championships, two Turkish cups and three President’s cups.

