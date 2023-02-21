6
Christos Serelis is the new coach of Panathinaikos, as announced by the Greek team.
Vassilis Simchak also returns to the coaching staff.
Serelis led Lavrio from 2004 to 2022.
Last April, the coach born in 1974 landed on the Panathinaikos staff, only to return to Lavrio.
KAE Panathinaikos announces the hiring of Christos Serelis, who will guide our team in the upcoming game against Armani Milano. Vassilis Simchak has returned to our coaching staff. #paobc
