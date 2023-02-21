Home Sports Panathinaikos, ufficiale l’accordo con Christos Serelis
Panathinaikos, ufficiale l’accordo con Christos Serelis

Panathinaikos, ufficiale l’accordo con Christos Serelis

Christos Serelis is the new coach of Panathinaikos, as announced by the Greek team.

Vassilis Simchak also returns to the coaching staff.

Serelis led Lavrio from 2004 to 2022.

Last April, the coach born in 1974 landed on the Panathinaikos staff, only to return to Lavrio.

