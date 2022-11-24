After two consecutive victories, Virtus stops in the Euroleague losing in Athens against Panathinaikos after extra time. It’s a shame because the Bologna team had the game in hand for a long time. From the beginning, Virtus imposed itself with Hackett who scored 8 points in less than 7 minutes without shooting errors, bringing his scores to +12 (7-19). The defense holds Panathinaikos to only 12 points scored in the first quarter which ends 12-21 . The Greek team finds greater effectiveness in attack, raises the low percentages of the first quarter and with a 7-0 run recovers up to -2 with Walters. 8 ahead thanks to 5 points in a row from Semi Ojeleye, Virtus suffers a 17-2 run made by triples from Walters, Lee and Derrick Williams and for Panathinaikos they overtake and extend up to +7 to which Teodosic replies with 7 points line. The third quarter, in which Bologna concedes 29 points, ends 67-62.