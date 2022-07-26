Home Sports Panatta on Musetti: “Italy is the strongest team with him”
Panatta on Musetti: "Italy is the strongest team with him"

Panatta on Musetti: “Italy is the strongest team with him”

The great Adriano happy after Lorenzo’s triumph in Hamburg: “He has talent, great play and character”. And he praises the “three tenors” view of the Davis Cup

Everyone talks about him. Lorenzo Musetti’s victory based on grit and determination in the final in Hamburg against the very favorite Alcaraz enchanted the world of tennis and beyond. Even a “skeptic” like Adriano Panatta, who has repeatedly declared that he is not a great lover of the physicality of modern tennis, in front of this kid who wears long hair just like him – at twenty and still today – manages to get excited .

