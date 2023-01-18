The Tuscan coach would accept the six-month contract with an option. However, the president is also thinking of a return of the coach who has just been sacked

Some unforeseen events, disagreements on contractual aspects, the desire not to make a mistake in the delicate choice have postponed the announcement of the new Salernitana coach. With a possible twist, that is the return of Davide Nicola, sacked on Monday after the bad defeat against Atalanta. The president of Salernitana Danilo Iervolino is thinking about the sensational about-face who, after speaking with some players, took a break for reflection. “Anything can happen”, was the only response that came from the executives during the night. After the farewell to Nicola, sacked with the team in sixteenth place and nine points ahead of the relegation zone, the granata bench is still empty awaiting a decision from the owners. The technical crisis should be resolved within the day. The sensational return of Nicola is at stake, but there are other solutions: Roberto D’Aversa, Beppe Iachini and Leonardo Semplici. For two days, in the Roman offices of president Iervolino, meetings and meetings have been taking place in the presence of the Milan managing director and sporting director De Sanctis.

The Campania club hoped to quickly resolve the technical crisis but in the negotiations that started last Sunday after the defeat against Atalanta there were sudden slowdowns linked to the lack of agreements on contractual aspects. Salernitana offers potential candidates an agreement until the end of the championship with renewal options based not only on the safety achieved but also on the points won. For Salernitana, the future coach will find himself managing a very different situation from that of eleven months ago when Nicola accepted the job with a team that seemed doomed, far from the safety zone, then reached with an incredible comeback in the season finale. For this reason, the club does not want to commit to medium-term agreements, but the coaches’ requests are precise. This is the case of Roberto D’Aversa who, tied to Sampdoria until the end of the season, asked for an eighteen-month contract, i.e. expiring in June 2024. Other contacts were registered between the parties yesterday which, however, did not lead to no breakthrough. See also Davide Nicola wins the Panini The Coach Experience Award

D’Aversa would also have lowered his economic claims to demonstrate to the company of the president Iervolino the will to start a new professional experience starting again from Serie A. Thought substantially identical to that of Iachini who, after the salvation conquered in Serie B with Parma, would like to return to A with precise guarantees. In a stalemate, sporting director De Sanctis contacted Leonardo Semplici. The former technician of Spal dei miracoli, from C to A with two consecutive promotions, has expressed his availability with respect to the contractual conditions proposed by Salernitana. However, no agreement was signed. Thus, in the uncertainty created in recent days, during the night Salernitana thought of a sensational twist with Iervolino’s idea of ​​evaluating the return of the coach from last season’s miracle of salvation. Who will win? All we have to do is wait, while yesterday the team’s training was directed by Stefano Colantuono, current manager of the youth sector, already coach of Salernitana twice in the past.

January 18, 2023

