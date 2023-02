Panettone statement

Congratulations to Treviso. We knew how to suffer, we expected a game like this. We managed to turn the game upside down to a draw and we had the lead ball. We were in a bit of a hurry but probably the game wasn’t managed very well in terms of fouls. In a game that is decided at the last shot, 24 free throws to 11 represents a substantial difference. We hurt at the start by conceding too much, but we were good at reacting.”