THE CHARACTER

For a goalkeeper, saving a penalty is synonymous with happiness. Parrying three in the same match means achieving an extraordinary and unforgettable feat, common to very few in the history of football. This is what happened to Matteo Panetti, the 26-year-old extreme defender of Portalberese, who on Sunday neutralized three shots from the spot in the second category match with Zavattarello, thus protecting his team’s 1-0 victory.

A unique emotion

“It was an indescribable emotion”, explains the number one of the neroverdi, who over time had already earned a reputation as a penalty shooter. “Four years ago, again with Portalberese, they whistled 14 penalties against us in the arc of a championship, and I had 8 ”, recalls the 26-year-old who lives in Santa Maria della Versa and works as a clerk in a large-scale distribution company. The ability to bewitch the penalty takers comes from a precise strategy: «I have refined this technique over the years. I look at the kicker’s support foot, the position of his hands and the angle at which he looks before the shot. Against Zava, I found myself in front of three different players, the first I saved with my feet, centrally, while in the other two, I guessed the right angle ». An exploit that recalls that of Francesco Toldo, in a famous Italy-Holland, semifinal of the 2000 European Championships. And to think that Matteo was not born a goalkeeper: «I started in this role eight years ago. Until the youth sector, I played as a midfielder or a forward. I started to save in tournaments because I liked to throw myself, then at home I had the example of my dad, who has always played in goal. I started as the second course of Giuseppe Valle alla Portalberese, I learned a lot from him and I made my apprenticeship. I have been the owner for six years, always in Portalbera ».

Special dedication

For the three saved penalties, all in the last quarter of an hour of the game, there is a special dedication: “I want to share this joy with Maurizio Tommasi, my coach, and with a person who came to see me for the first time on Sunday . Before every penalty, I looked for her, I felt she gave me so much strength. Of course now he will always have to come to the camp »smiles Matteo. His teammates brought him in triumph: When I joined the team for the post-game aperitif, they gave me a stadium roar. My partner Garidis renamed me Batman Panetti. I was very pleased with the compliments I also received from Zava ». Matteo, however, is not the type to grow his head after this memorable match: «I have already reset everything, and I am already focused on the next match with Vellezzo Bellini», assures Portalberese’s penalty savers. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI