The eternal challenge between the two typical Christmas sweets: but which is more “dangerous” for the line?

Anna Castiglioni

Also for this Christmas challenge both: pandoro or panettone? As long as she doesn’t have too many calorie. Because, you know, after the excesses of dinners and family lunches, desserts are a big load in terms of caloric intake, sugars and fats. If we consider that the World Health Organization recommends not exceeding 25 grams of sugar a day, with a slice of panettone or pandoro we are well beyond that limit. But are they really to be demonized?

Nutritional values ​​of panettone — Panettone, the king of the Milanese pastry tradition, usually weighs 1 kg and one small slice is about 100 grams. The calorie count varies according to the type of panettone, which can be industrial or artisanal. The former have a clearly visible label on the packaging indicating the nutritional values. Here we will focus on artisan panettone, where often the nutritional table is not present. The fundamental difference between industrial and artisan panettone is the disciplinary. The Panettone Milano contains a series of specific ingredients: wheat flour ("Coming from producers recognized by the Committee"), sugar, category A chicken eggs, butter (anhydrous, in a percentage of no less than 16%), UHT milk or pasteurized or derivatives (yogurt, condensed milk), raisins, candied orange and citron peels no smaller than 8×8 mm (in a percentage of no less than 20%), natural sourdough yeast, salt. Not mandatory but optional malt and honey, cocoa butter, flavourings. A 100 gram slice of artisan panettone contains about 319 Kcal, of which 51.30 g carbohydrates (sugars) and 8.6 g of proteins. Again according to the specification, it contains a minimum of butter corresponding to at least 16% of the total ingredients, for a total of 10.2 g of fat: approximately 5.8 of saturated, 3.5 of monounsaturated, 0.9 of polyunsaturated. Calories increase when it comes to almond panettone, filled with creams or covered in chocolate.

nutritional values ​​of pandoro — The disciplinary of handmade pandoro contains the following ingredients: wheat flour, sugar, category A chicken eggs (of which the yolks must not be less than 4%), “butterfat” in a percentage of not less than 20%, vanilla (or vanillin ), natural yeast from sourdough, salt. The following are optional: milk and derivatives, malt, cocoa butter, sugars, emulsifiers, some preservatives and flavourings. The calories per 100 grams of pandoro amount to about 360, of which 50 g of carbohydrates (sugars) and 7.8 g of proteins. As per the disciplinary, an artisan pandoro should contain a minimum of butter corresponding to 20% of the total ingredients. We are talking about about 15 g: about 9 of saturated, 5 of monounsaturated, about 1 of polyunsaturated. Calories, especially carbohydrates, increase if icing sugar or mascarpone cream is added to the pandoro slice

Panettone or pandoro: which makes you fatter? — In general, pandoro is slightly more caloric than panettone, has a higher percentage of butter and therefore of fat. However, panettone has a higher sugar content due to the presence of raisins and candied citrus fruits such as orange or citron. So answering the question “better pandoro or panettone?” it’s almost impossible. They undoubtedly have a higher caloric intake than other desserts, but they shouldn’t be demonized. As always, just don’t overdo it enjoy every slice guilt-free.