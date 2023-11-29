Panik scored, but the game continued. We all knew it was a goal. It was strange, Voženielek wondered

For the first time, they examined Richard Panik’s shot from the 10th minute (1:1), after which the puck flew out of the goal without the referees noticing. “It seemed to me that it went from the back arch of the goal, but given that the referees didn’t interrupt, I wasn’t completely sure,” admitted the Slovakian forward.

The game continued for almost three minutes before the osfajd stopped it. Only then did the referees review the situation, recognize the goal and put the clock back three minutes. “It was still played, even though we all knew it was a goal. Steve (video coach Lukáš Daneček) reported it to us,” Pánik smiled.

Třinec – Kladno 1:1 (10. Panik) Video: Tipsport Extraliga / BPA

“It’s better to have a look when the referees aren’t sure, but the rules are weird about this. We played on even though we knew it was a goal. Actually, we were just playing and waiting for it to break. I already told myself that when I go on the ice, I will throw the puck into the net. On the other hand, you can never be completely sure and you don’t want to just let it slide,” explained Daniel Voženielek, a striker from Třinec.

He discussed the strange situation directly on the ice with the linesman. “I asked him if he could somehow stop the game, that it was a goal. The rules are weird about this. After all, some video referee could report it and stop the game. It was a strange situation, it should probably be corrected,” said Voženílek.

Třinec – Kladno 4:3 pp (62. Voženílek) Video: Tipsport Extraliga / BPA

Even his goal, which decided the second point for Ocelar in overtime, was scrutinized by the referees for a long time. “I knew right away it was a goal because I didn’t kick it on purpose. The puck bounced off my foot and into the goal. But as they dealt with it for a long time, I was getting a little nervous. In the end, my first feeling was right, so I’m glad,” he grinned.

Even the guests did not avoid a review of the validity of the scored goal. Jiří Ticháček’s equalizing shot at 3:3, similar to Richard Pánik’s shot in the opening third of the match, flew out of the goal very quickly. So the judges went to the screen again. “I wasn’t sure, but the others were happy, so I was happy too,” confided the Kladno defender, whose goal brought the guests a valuable point.

At the same time, the Central Bohemians recorded the eighth game in a row without a win. “We had more than just one point. The performance was not bad, we should have turned the game around. There are things that we need to improve,” said Ticháček, apparently referring to discipline as well.

Kladno went to the penalty box seven times in Třinec, and the home team took advantage of it three times, including the decisive goal in overtime. “Power plays were key. We managed them, even though we were missing important players in them,” Pánik reminded that Martin Růžička, Marko Daňo and Libor Hudáček were together for the second time in the Třinec lineup.

“We didn’t have anything practiced together at all, but we are smart enough to somehow improvise and manage it,” praised Pánik after Třinec’s fifteenth game in a row, in which the defending champions scored points.

