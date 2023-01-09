Home Sports Panini album as a gift with the Gazzetta dello Sport on 9 January




The collaboration does not end here: four exclusive packets will also be released, each with eight stickers necessary to complete the collection

On January 9, the Calciatori Panini 2022-2023 album will be given away with the Gazzetta dello Sport. This year’s edition will be one of the most innovative ever: stickers have never been so rich in terms of content.

And the collaboration doesn’t end here: four exclusive packets will be released with our newspaper and Sportweek, each with eight stickers needed to complete the album. The four packs will be released on February 4 (the first), March 11 (the second), April 8 (the third) and June 17 (fourth and final). Inside each one there will be, in addition to the 20 stickers of “La Panini most loved”, one for each team, also the stickers “EA Sport Player of the Month” and “Coach of the Month” (excluding those already present in the collection ). How will the stickers of “The most loved Panini” be chosen? It will be precisely the readers and collectors who will vote, through the official social channels of the Serie A clubs, for the player who will represent their favorite team in the section. Voting, which will take place starting in December, will concern the 22 athletes present in the Calciatori 2022-2023 album of each Serie A formation.

