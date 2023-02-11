Olivier Pantaloni (Ajaccio coach): “We had a plan in place to close the sides as much as possible, play lower and very compact. It was well done all the way. The only problem is that we took this goal too quickly. Despite this, the players never gave up. In the game, we contained them well. We felt that they couldn’t find an opportunity in the first half. Afterwards, as we are cruelly diminished offensively, it is more complicated.
We concede two goals from two set pieces. If we had been able to get out more quickly on the second, on the first we had no success. We also came across a quality opponent, with a confident Brahimi, who scored two good goals. It’s bad luck, I heard he could have left this winter. His absence would have done us good. Sunday, we move to Lorient. Then we will return to our Championship, play against direct opponents. I hope that we will regain all our strength for these matches. »