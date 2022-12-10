There was not a single entrance to enter the Residence Le Rose in Rimini, and therefore to get to the two-room apartment of Marco Pantani, who died on February 14, 2004 in circumstances that are still decidedly controversial after more than 18 years: other confirmations have arrived on this, and even on the overall picture altered in the room in which the Romagna died at the age of 34. Furthermore, to try to protect the Pirate, a pact had been created between the ultras of Cesena, the football team for which Marco had also played as a young man.