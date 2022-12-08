The final report on the events in Campiglio in 1999 and on his death in Rimini in 2004. An investigation into the obscure points that led to the Pirate’s death is still open in the Romagna city. Attorney Alessi: “The circumstances are controversial, we trust the investigation”

In June 1999 at the Giro d’Italia in Madonna di Campiglio, there were “several and serious” violations of the rules established so that the checks carried out on the riders were genuine and free from the risk of alterations as much as possible: this was stated by the outgoing president of the Parliamentary Commission antimafia, Nicola Morra, presenting the work carried out by the Antimafia, and in particular by the Committee coordinated by Senator Endrizzi, on what are defined as the “numerous anomalies” that marked the story that led to the exclusion of the athlete Marco Pantani from the Giro d ‘Italy Specifically, in carrying out the checks on the athletes – explains Morra – the Protocol signed by the UCI with the hospital in charge of carrying them out was not respected.

Handling — From the work of the Commission, it emerged that in affixing the label to the test tube that contained Marco Pantani’s blood sample, the rules imposed to guarantee anonymity were not followed, since other subjects were present, other than the UCI inspector who allegedly I must have been the only one who knew the number marking the tube. “It was also ascertained – Morra points out – that the blood sample from Cesenatico was taken at 7.46 and not already at 8.50, as instead indicated in the trial that he had to undergo for ‘sporting fraud’: this gross discrepancy, rather singular excluded the possibility that in that process the hypothesis of manipulation by ‘deplasmation’ of the blood sample was evaluated”. At the conclusion of the investigations carried out, the Antimafia states in the report that: “Contrary to what was stated in the judicial seat, the hypothesis of tampering with the blood sample, in addition to providing a valid scientific explanation for the results of the hematological tests, is compatible with the time data ascertained by the Commission’s investigation: by correctly placing the time of the sampling from Marco Pantani at 7.46, therefore more than an hour earlier than hitherto believed, it becomes possible to manipulate the test tube”. See also Oderzo, tonight the semifinal at the home of the battleship Jesolo to hope again in the B.

Strong interests — And the hypothesis, for Morra, is even more plausible in the light of the information provided by Renato Vallanzasca – confirmed by the other elements acquired by the parliamentary inquiry body – which reveal the strong interests of the Camorra in the sporting event, the subject of clandestine bets, and the intervention of the Camorra itself to overturn the result through the exclusion of Marco Pantani, whose victory was now almost certain. The Commission’s investigation also focused on some anomalies that occurred during the investigation into the death of the rider. “The Judicial Authority immediately accepted the hypothesis of the accidental nature of the death, traced back to the self-taking of exogenous substances, completely excluding the possible referability of the same to a homicidal action”, recalls Morra. But the Antimafia has held some hearings that seem to question the evidentiary framework that led to the judicial outcomes. The statements made to the Commission by the health workers who intervened on the site of Pantani’s death, Morra recounts, ruled out the presence of the cocaine bolus which was later found near the body. “The Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission hopes – concludes Morra – that full light will be shed on the events that saw the champion from Cesenatico as protagonist”.

