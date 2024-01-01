Home » Panthers owner apparently threw drink at fans
Panthers owner apparently threw drink at fans

Panthers owner apparently threw drink at fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video during Sunday’s 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, apparently throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his outdoor suite at EverBank Stadium. The incident, which occurred with about three minutes left in the game after an interception by quarterback Bryce Young, was posted on social media on Sunday.

The NFL has confirmed that it is aware of the video and is investigating the incident. A Panthers spokesman declined to comment, while NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has “no further comment at this time.”

The incident comes on the heels of a disappointing season for the Panthers, who secured the worst record in the NFL and will give the Chicago Bears, owners of the Carolina team, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Carolina traded two first-round picks and top receiver DJ Moore to the Bears in April to move from ninth to first to select Young. However, Young has struggled and the team has endured a sixth consecutive losing season since Tepper bought the organization in 2018.

Tepper has also made headlines for firing three in-season head coaches since 2019, including Frank Reich after a 1-10 start this season and Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start last season. Young, who was expected to lead the Panthers to greatness, has statistically ranked as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

The incident at Sunday’s game is the latest in a string of disappointments for the Panthers and their owner, David Tepper, as they look towards the future and strive for success in the upcoming seasons.

