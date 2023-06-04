Panthers vs. Golden Knights: NHL Stanley Cup Final odds, Conn Smythe MVP odds, schedule

A sure thing heading into the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final is either the Florida Panthers or the Vegas Golden Knights will hoist Lord Stanley’s chalice for the first time.

The surprising Panthers – the third No. 8 seed to reach the Final – are playing for the Cup for the second time since joining the league in 1993. The Colorado Avalanche swept the Panthers in 1996.

The Golden Knights, a recent expansion addition to the NHL (joined in 2017), reached the Final in their inaugural season but lost in five games to the Washington Capitals.

Vegas is the top seed from the Western Conference with 111 points in the regular season, 19 more than Florida.

Game 2 is Monday night in Las Vegas. Game 7, if necessary, is set for June 19 in Las Vegas.

SERIES WINNER

Golden Knights: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Panthers: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

HEAD-TO-HEAD REGULAR SEASON

Jan. 12: at Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2

March 7: at Panthers 2, Golden Knights 1

Schedule, scores for the series (all times 8:30 p.m. ET, TV TNT):

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Panthers 2

Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights, Monday

Game 3: Golden Knights at Panthers, Thursday

Game 4: Golden Knights at Panthers, Saturday

Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights, June 13 *

Game 6: Golden Knights at Panthers, June 16 *

Game 7: Panthers at Golden Knights, June 19 *

* = if necessary

The Panthers aim to become the second No. 8 seed to win the Stanley Cup under the current format, joining the Los Angeles Kings (2012).

Florida is not a fluke after rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the first round to oust the Boston Bruins – the heavy favorite to win it all entering the postseason – then bumping the favored Toronto Maple Leafs in the conference semifinals in five games.

Vegas used a strong second half to charge into the playoffs.

The Golden Knights were 29-18-4 and on a four-game skid heading into the All-Star break.

Vegas won five in a row after the break en route to the Pacific Division title.

Heading into the season, Vegas (+2500) was a much longer shot to win the Cup than the Panthers (+900). Florida was at +11000 after falling behind Boston 3-1 in the first round.

Here are the past 10 Stanley Cup winners:

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St. Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

2014: Los Angeles Kings

2013: Chicago Blackhawks

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY ODDS

Who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player to his team in these playoffs?

Here are the top seven betting favorites heading into the Stanley Cup Final:

Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers goalie: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Jack Eichel, Golden Knights center: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers right wing: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights right wing: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

William Karlsson, Golden Knights center: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Adin Hill, Golden Knights goalie: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Mark Stone, Golden Knights right wing: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

CONN SMYTHE WINNERS SINCE 2013

2022 Cale Makar, Avalanche defenseman

2021 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning goalie

2020 Victor Hedman, Lightning defenseman

2019 Ryan O’Reilly, Blues center

2018 Alexander Ovechkin, Capitals left wing

2017 Sidney Crosby, Penguins center

2016 Sidney Crosby, Penguins center

2015 Duncan Keith, Blackhawks defenseman

2014 Justin Williams, Kings right wing

2013 Patrick Kane, Blackhawks right wing

2012 Jonathan Quick, Kings goalie

