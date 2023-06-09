Panthers write in NHL finals for first time

The Florida Panthers clinched their first win in the Stanley Cup Finals, closing the gap to the Vegas Golden Knights to 1-2.

Carter Verhaeghe scored in extra time on Thursday to make it 3-2 for the Panthers, who only equalized to make it 2-2 with 2:13 left in regular time. Matthew Tkachuk equalized for the Panthers with his eleventh playoff goal. The attacker was hit hard in the first third and then disappeared into the catacombs for a long time. Brandon Montour made it 1-0 for the Panthers.

Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights to make it 1-1, Jonathan Marchessault made it 2-1. All goal scorers were also involved as passers in the respective other goal of their team. The fourth game in the “best of seven” series is again in Florida on Sunday night.

More dazu in National Hockey League