Talking about Chelsea-Milan with Christian Panucci is like leafing through a super album of stickers, he who played with Baresi, Maldini, Van Basten, Zola and Desailly, and was coached by Capello and Vialli. For Christian Milan and London are two places of the heart, even if the blue adventure lasted much less. The first year at Milanello, however, had put the Champions League on his bulletin board, as well as a Scudetto.