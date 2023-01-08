Home Sports Panucci: “Milan-Roma, here’s how it will go. And Su Pioli and Mourinho…”
Panucci: "Milan-Roma, here's how it will go. And Su Pioli and Mourinho…"

The double ex: “Milan loves to fill the area and it’s nice to see, Roma rely on individuals but I didn’t like the Karsdorp case: dirty laundry is washed in the locker room. Me? I would like to coach”

For many, reaching fifty is a way to look over their shoulder, think about “how we were” and maybe feel beautiful. Christian Panucci, on the other hand, is different. On 12 April he will reach half a century, but despite having played with many queens of Europe (Milan, Real Madrid, Inter, Roma, Chelsea, just to name a few) and boasting a palmares of 16 trophies won in three countries, among including two Champions Leagues, he’s more the type of projects than memories. Yet tomorrow’s challenge is one that should dust off memories.

