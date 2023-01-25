Home Sports Paola Egonu away from Turkey? The rumors in the Turkish press
Paola Egonu away from Turkey? The rumors in the Turkish press

According to the Turkish press, VakifBank will not renew the contract of the Italian opposite team hired at the start of the season because Serbian Boskovic is about to take his place

Paula Egonu’s adventure in Turkey could end already at the end of the season. According to www.voleybolmagazin.com, VakifBank will not ask for the renewal of the contract with the blue opponents he signed at the beginning of the championship. Guidetti’s VakifBank is in fact making an offer to Serbian star Tijana Boskovic, who plays for Eczacıbaşı. If Boskovic doesn’t arrive, Vakif could bet on Vargas to replace Paola Egonu next season. The deadline for contract renewal is March 31st.

The defeat

This season the VafikBank coached by the Italian Giovanni Guidetti is second in the standings at 3 points from Eczacibasi. On December 18th he was defeated by Conegliano, a former Egonu team, in the final of the Club World Cup.

January 25 – 2.19 pm

