Paula Egonu’s adventure in Turkey could end already at the end of the season. According to www.voleybolmagazin.com, VakifBank will not ask for the renewal of the contract with the blue opponents he signed at the beginning of the championship. Guidetti’s VakifBank is in fact making an offer to Serbian star Tijana Boskovic, who plays for Eczacıbaşı. If Boskovic doesn’t arrive, Vakif could bet on Vargas to replace Paola Egonu next season. The deadline for contract renewal is March 31st.