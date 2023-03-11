One year after the farewell to Conegliano, Paola Egonu he can return to play in Italy. The Vakifbankin fact, he did not exercise the clause for the unilateral renewal of the contract which he had by March 31st. The sponsor, a bank of the Turkish government, unofficially speaks of a too onerous contract in this delicate historical moment of Turkey, post earthquake. Thus, Egonu could accept the proposal of True Volley Milana club from Monza that plans to move permanently to theAllianz Cloud. The president of the company, Alessandra Marzari, intends to bring the opposite blue back to Italy. As she herself declared: “For me it’s a good thing that an Italian plays in Italy”. Among the teammates would find alessia gold e Myriam Sullareconstituting the backbone of the national team David Mazzanti.

Read Also Paola Egonu and the rumors of a farewell to Istanbul: “Next year he could play in Milan”

According to reports Sky Sportbarring clamorous surprises, Egonu should return to Italy. The alternative for the Italian volleyball player is represented by THY Turkish teamwho could make Egonu a very tempting proposition.

The return to Italy could also help in terms of key Paris 2024, with Mazzanti’s national team called to play in the World League, European Championships and Olympic qualifiers in a very long summer. Still to understand the future of Egonu in blue, after his complaint of racism on the occasion of the final for third place with the USA. The will of the coach David Mazzantireconfirmed on the bench, would be to make the national team less dependent on the very strong presence of Paola Egonu.