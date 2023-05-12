Paolo Banchero: I want to become an All-Star, reach the level of the best NBA players

A few days after winning the NBA Rookie of the year award, Paolo Banchero is in New York to welcome fans in an NBA Store.

The Orlando Magic wing spoke of his summer programs (SPOILER, no mention of the blue shirt) and goals for next season.

“The aspect I will focus on the most will be the shot, I will do everything possible to have a more constant jumper. Furthermore, I will try to achieve the best physical shape possible, without neglecting anything, sleeping and also paying attention to the recovery phase, eating the right foods – all the little things I can do to level up from this point of view”.

After a nightmarish start, with 5 wins in 25 games, from December 7 onwards Banchero and his teammates closed the regular season with a 29-28 record.

“This year we took a big step in the right direction, but still we didn’t reach the playoffs… Watching the games these days really gets you excited. And it makes you want to be there…”.

Obviously the former Duke also has high expectations from an individual point of view.

“I want to be an All-Star, reach the level of the best players in the league.”