In a long one chat with Jake FischerPaolo Banchero exposes his summer work schedule to prepare for what will be his 2nd NBA season.

Like 95% of athletes playing in the 2023 NBA, the former Duke will also devote time and sweat to improving the long-range jumper.

“I think I’ve shot very well at times this year, but I want to make my shooting a constant weapon throughout the season, I’m already working a lot on that. And I also want to improve in terms of physical condition. I think I’ve been in good shape this year, but to move to the next level as a player I think everything I’ve already been able to do needs to be taken to a completely different level, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Banchero finished the rookie season with 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.