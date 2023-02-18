During the press conference before the Jordan Rising Stars, Paolo Banchero also spoke about the meeting with CT Pozzecco and the possibility of wearing the blue shirt.

“I can’t answer yet, it’s certainly something I’ll evaluate at the end of the season…”

On the meeting with CT Pozzecco.

“Yes, he came to Orlando, everyone said he’s a bit crazy….But he’s a great person and it was nice to talk to him. He stayed in Orlando for two days, he saw us play and we had dinner together ”.

On the vintage of the Orlando Magic.

“I think we have already exceeded our expectations at the start of the season, and we will continue to do so… We have a fantastic group, in the locker room we all have the awareness that we are a special group… So we will continue on this path, trying to annoy everyone”.