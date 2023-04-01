Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley explains why he has no doubts that Paolo Banchero deserves to win the Rookie of the Year award.

“With all due respect, I don’t think there are any alternatives, there’s no race… Paolo did a great job, winning the Rookie of the Month title three times (so far); he was able to transition from one style of play to another over the course of the season, going from handling the ball most of the time, to adapting after our guards returned from injuries; he has always taken care to keep everyone involved. Now he has recovered, after going through a less brilliant period than usual. I think this level of resilience, this level of toughness should be rewarded… Then of course we could talk about yours numbers, but most important to us is his ability to impact victory – that’s 10 more than last year. ”

Most 30-point games by a rookie this season: 6 — Paolo Banchero

6 — Next 3 players combined pic.twitter.com/7VzkFULJ1L — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2023

Last night Banchero led the Magic to success on the Wizards field with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks.

my guy was locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ELArmTBKzA — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 1, 2023