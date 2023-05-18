Paolo Berlusconi: “Juve want Palladino”. The reply

Raffaele Palladino was the revelation coach of the 2022-23 season and now the rumors about his future are multiplying. “Palladino’s future? He should stay in Monzawe’ll talk about it at the end of the season, even if Juventus are looking for him. It will be nice to say no to Juve”. It was the revelation of Paolo Berlusconi, the honorary president of the Brianza team and brother of patron Silvio Berlusconi. From the microphones of the Roman broadcaster Radio RadioPaolo Berlusconi confirmed the rumors about Palladino’s Juventus futurewho also played for Juve, in place of Massimiliano Allegri.

Palladino: “I don’t know”

“Did the president say that Juve are looking for me and hope I stay? I thank the president Paolo Berlusconi for the nice words but if Juventus had called me I would remember it“. Raffaele Palladino, Monza coach, spoke during the conference before the match against Sassuolo. “But it didn’t happen. I always tell you the truth, I have not received any calls. Personally, I’m focused on the match against Sassuolo.”

“Let’s not talk about Europe”

In the meantime, Monza is ninth in the league (with 49 points like Fiorentina) and the red and white fans are dreaming of qualifying for Europe. “We had a great championship, it was not easy to be promoted. Many are wondering how it will be possible to repeat it next year. In the meantime, let’s take what has been done. Let’s not talk about Europe now“,