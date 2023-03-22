Aries

In general I can say that this is a period of strength, even Aries who are more stressed and tired have the feeling that past commitments, efforts are finally leading to something new.

You are coming out of a state of great discomfort which may have also affected your physical form. I invite you to experience the power of these stars.

Just today Sun, Moon and Mercury are in excellent aspect, if anything the problem could be how to stop you! You don’t want to waste a single moment of time anymore but you have to direct your energies well.

The great movement of the stars urges you to find stability in love, to plan the future of newborn relationships.

There is a fresh air in the environment of friendships and work, it is difficult not to experience something new.

Taurus

You know very well that the expenses for the house, for the children or for personal needs have been exaggerated in recent times, which is why there is a need for recovery.

You are the most romantic of the earth signs, but when you feel that the ground inevitably collapses under your feet, you are agitated and risk pouring tension into love.

You may have scolded your partner for not being good at following your directions.

Couples who have been together for some time and have not legalized the union could decide to do so by the summer.

The desire for certainty and legality is increasingly strong.

Venus in your sign ignites passion, if you’re looking for someone to love this spring it can be surprising. New exciting encounters can cross your life.

Twins

Dissonant Saturn makes itself felt, more than anything else it brings the need to reorganize work, close useless relationships or have fun.

Yes, because doing the same things is not for you. Sun and Mercury are in favour, this is an active day, you can find the positive side of everything, the encounters that take place in the next forty-eight hours can be very stimulating.

Something is changing within your family, events that still mark a turning point in your life.

However, I do not exclude that you are worried about a person who is not well.

Those who work on call will be satisfied between the end of March and April because confirmations will arrive.

Cancer

This end of March represents the last blow in the tail of a period that began in January and which has brought tensions; not everyone has the ability to move away from reality, seek refuge in meditation, unload provocations and suspicions.

In love, therefore, doubts remain, even if only veiled they must be dispelled.

There are days when you can do a sort of test of the relationship you live, the next forty-eight hours could reveal some hidden truths.

I advise not to take everything head-on, what seems difficult to face today will be clearer between Friday and Saturday.

Part-time employment relationships will be confirmed with words, but something more is needed; from May those who have remained stationary will have answers based on their abilities, age, interests, results.

In short, we are almost at the halfway point. Don’t screw it up between today and tomorrow.



Leone

Between Wednesday and Thursday there is a good ability to analyze everything around you, if you want to remove a pebble from your shoe now you can speak clearly.

I am convinced that someone had to discuss a lot to solve some problems, there are also those who faced a new role between January and February, leaving rather than continuing to discuss.

On the other hand, you know how you are made, it’s difficult for you to adapt if you don’t agree, you could still have a bad tooth with someone who, from your point of view, relegated you to a minor role or didn’t offer you that one. what did you want.

Maximum care in matters related to home and contracts.

In love, the stars reward patience, make some relationships perplexed or agitated at the weekend.

Virgin

If you haven’t felt in perfect shape since yesterday, I have to ask you to be careful today as well. There is an economic problem to overcome, it could concern a debt, an agreement, a situation to counter.

Money can be a cause for attention if you have to renew an agreement and expect something more.

As you know, May will be an important month for work, analyze the situation well and if there is a need to talk to a person who can help you resolve a difficulty, know that Friday and Saturday will be better days.

For love, favorable Venus represents a beacon that illuminates the dark corners of a relationship.

In exceptional cases one can think of moving on, for lonely hearts this is a moment of good intuitions and encounters.

Obviously you have to get busy, you are a private person and it is difficult for you to give yourself away at the first opportunity.

Balance

This is not the best day to throw a tantrum. Even if you have all the reasons in the world, you risk getting the wrong ways, times and terms.

Of course it is advice, you know my motto is «don’t believe, check!».

But the next forty-eight hours could make you want to throw everything away, you work for satisfaction as well as for money, and maybe it’s just the first one that’s missing. You feel immersed in a climate of injustice and superficiality that you would like to disappear.

Don’t make any missteps because in a month you will think differently.

Often those born in Libra, who care a lot about aesthetics, when experiencing moments of crisis, change their look, buy a dress, do everything to see themselves different in the mirror.

It is clear that this is not enough to change things.

Those who have to marry or live together are not saying that they are having second thoughts but they are under pressure.

You need money for the house, to organize an event; your mind is not totally free from worries.

Scorpio

A benefit horoscope for work starting to pay off, and those with their own businesses may be making inquiries now.

Money matters, your commitment will be proportional to what you collect; in particular, those who are already of mature age no longer seem willing to experiment or to grant more than what is due.

In love it’s not convenient to make drastic decisions, it’s not necessary to get too excited.

You are a person who worries too much, I wouldn’t want you to see everything with exaggerated anxiety or nervousness between now and the end of the month.

If you’ve been in love for some time, you have an illegal relationship, it will be difficult to get it out in the open, but the need to clarify how things are will become higher especially from May onwards.

In long-standing relationships, the flame of passion should be rekindled.

Sagittarius

You feel like when the side wheels are removed from a child’s bicycle, you are forced to move forward but you have to find a new balance.

The problem is that you didn’t want these changes yourself, but they came about thanks to fate.

There are no longer the same references around on a personal and family level.

The new transit of Saturn, therefore, requires preparation and a different management of the work, where it will be necessary to carry on only the things that matter and cut out everything that wastes time or is no longer liked.

It is not worth repeating the same discussions with relatives and brothers, divisions and partitions must be dealt with with the assistance of an expert.

The road to success is full of opportunities but you have to organize the next few days in the best way so as not to lose balance.

Capricorn

Today should be lived with a certain caution. The next forty-eight hours could unintentionally lead you to some doubts or delays, there is the distinct sensation of having to fight harder to affirm what you feel.

The road to success is full of excellent opportunities as early as May, however what arises in these hours is not easy to manage.

I also recommend avoiding direct conflicts, as you are likely to be thrust into an annoying situation from which you will emerge brilliantly.

In such a particular astrological framework it would be good not to plan tiring events today and tomorrow.

Acquarium

The most reckless and free Aquarians may think of taking a trip or even moving over the next few months.

There is the theme of change which can be more or less intense depending on age.

It is important to try to keep personal or family situations under control.

Gossip bores you, but between Friday and Saturday it will be necessary to face a small problem concerning the house or the family with a certain grit.

In such a particular context of hatred, the relationships between parents and children must also be kept under control.

We don’t always have the possibility to change everything around us, but the intention is there on your part.

In love you need firmness, the situations you are experiencing right now are part-time or you are moving away, taking a break for reflection, to find your center again.

Pesci

You know that you are a person with special abilities, a sensitivity out of the norm!

The new transit of Saturn in your sign finally helps to release the sensations you have kept inside you for a long time.

We’re heading towards good days, but you have to regain some inner peace; employee work can vary on the basis of your needs or requests, progress in study for young people who take tests and interviews.

A spring has arrived that requires commitment but also knows how to give a signal of success, especially if you have an independent business.

In such an interesting climate, new love stories are obviously favored and only on Sunday will there be some slight hesitation with Scorpio and Leo.