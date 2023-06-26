Paolo Maldini, birthday at San Siro for the Coldplay concert

Maldini to St. Siro. It is certainly not the first time, but the irony of fate would have it that the former AC Milan captain and director of the technical area, a few weeks after his departure from the Rossoneri club, celebrated his 55th birthday at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. No match between old glories, but the first of four Coldplay concerts in Milan. To be precise, the concert ended just before midnight, and on the stroke of June 26, but it was Maldini himself who documented the special evening with a double video on social media in which he sang and danced with his wife, Adriana Fossa, on the notes from Magic and The Scientist.

Best wishes from Milan and its former players

On its social channels, the AC Milan club wished Maldini the following: “Happy birthday to our legendary captain”. But those of some former teammates have also arrived, such as Andriy Shevchenko, and above all of those who until recently were “his” players, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao. The Frenchman, Maldini’s true protégé, posted a photo of the two of them embracing just after midnight on Instagram: “Happy birthday legend”. The Portuguese joined in the morning likewise. The two had also been among the Milan players to publicly thank the now former director of the technical area after the farewell. They will still have to wait a couple of months to return to San Siro and will once again be the protagonists in place of Chris Martin. Who knows if Maldini, to thank them, won’t come back to see one of their matches too.