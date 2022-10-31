Nicolò Fagioli’s goal at Lecce was born on the sofa at home, in Piacenza, when the Juventus player was 5 years old. “I became Juventus thanks to my dad and as a kid I was crazy about Michel Platini. The same thing happened to Nicolò: he sat next to me watching the matches on television and the love at first sight was immediate. It’s a family love. , Juventus “, says Marco Fagioli, the father of the 21-year-old Juventus midfielder protagonist of the success of Massimiliano Allegri’s team at the Via del Mare stadium.