Papa Fagioli tells Nicolò: "Juve, tennis, Morata and CR7. Now an encore for Inter"

Papa Fagioli tells Nicolò: "Juve, tennis, Morata and CR7. Now an encore for Inter"

The father of the midfielder: “I’ll tell you how the Lecce goal was born. Nicolò made me cry too”

Nicolò Fagioli’s goal at Lecce was born on the sofa at home, in Piacenza, when the Juventus player was 5 years old. “I became Juventus thanks to my dad and as a kid I was crazy about Michel Platini. The same thing happened to Nicolò: he sat next to me watching the matches on television and the love at first sight was immediate. It’s a family love. , Juventus “, says Marco Fagioli, the father of the 21-year-old Juventus midfielder protagonist of the success of Massimiliano Allegri’s team at the Via del Mare stadium.

