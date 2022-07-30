In his day, Milan in the French style was the off-menu of the Rossoneri card. A strong dish, but only one: thirty years ago Jean-Pierre Papin, star of Olympique Marseille, put a Golden Ball in his suitcase and moved to Van Basten’s Milan. «A dream to play with Marco. It happened a few times, because he got injured and there were six of us up front for three places, but it was great anyway ».