Para Athletics World Championships in Paris with Markus Rehm, Niko Kappel and Co. – FAQ

The Para Athletics World Championships have been running in Paris since July 8th. The German team is going into the race with great chances of winning a medal. In addition to the veterans like Markus Rehm, there are some exciting German newcomers. The most important questions about the event.

How many athletes are there?

1,330 athletes from 107 nations will be fighting for medals in Paris until July 17th. The World Cup is therefore a special dress rehearsal for the 2024 Paralympic Games in the French capital. For the athletes, the World Cup in the Stade Charléty is also about qualifying for the Paralympics. The tense security situation in Paris does not endanger the World Cup.

What does the German team look like?

Led by the Paralympics winners from Tokyo – Johannes Floors, Markus Rehm and Felix Streng – the German track and field athletes travel to Paris. The team of the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) consists of 29 athletes and two guides. A total of eleven World Cup newcomers are there.

Which German starters have a chance of medals?

There is especially long jumper Markus Rehm. This season he improved his fabulous world record first to 8.64 meters and then to 8.72 meters. In Paris he is considered a gold favorite. Sprinter Felix Streng stayed over 100 meters twice with too much tailwind just a hundredth of a second above the 100-meter world record and Johannes Floors also indicated over his parade distance 400 meters that his world record of 45.78 seconds in Paris could shake if everything fits together.

Niko Kappel is also in great shape again. After the 2016 Paralympic winner and 2017 world champion hadn’t got going for a long time this season, the ball recently flew 14.84 meters at the International German Championships in Singen – his third longest shot ever, just 15 centimeters below his world record from last year .

Léon Schäfer also has good chances as the long jump title defender among the transfemoral athletes and Irmgard Bensusan, who won gold over 100 and 200 meters in 2019. Javelin thrower Francés Herrmann, the Tokyo silver medalist, and shot putters Sebastian Dietz and Mathias Schulze have recently come closer and closer to their best form.

What does the national coach say?

National coach Marion Peters does not want to give a medal forecast for the first World Cup after a four-year break due to the corona crisis, but is optimistic a year before the Paralympics. “We’re all ready and looking forward to getting started,” said Peters.

When will things get serious for the German medal hopes?

Things get serious for sprinter Streng and shot putter Kappel on Wednesday. Long jumper Rehm jumps on Friday, Schäfer on Monday evening (07/10/2023). Floors hits the track a week later, on the final day of the World Championships.

How did the last World Cup go?

Most recently in Dubai 2019, the German team had won seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Irmgard Bensusan and Johannes Floors each sprinted to double gold on the tartan track, Markus Rehm and Léon Schäfer jumped to the world championship title in the sand pit and Birgit Kober won the shot put.

Is there a German “insider tip”?

Above all, the short shot putter Yannis Fischer, who, as the 2021 European Championship bronze medalist, is in second place in the world rankings in the F40 class, can be expected to do quite a bit. Racing wheelchair user Merle Menje is also considered a top talent.

How important is the World Cup for the 2024 Paralympics?

A place in the top four guarantees a so-called slot for the German national team, i.e. a starting place for 2024. The more slots, the bigger the team will be at the Paralympics. “We have to show that,” says national coach Marion Peters, keeping in mind that at the World Cup in Kobe in May 2024, only the top two will get a slot.